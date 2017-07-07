Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Osun election: 68,399 ballot papers missing – PDP

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Ahead of the Saturday’s bye-election in Osun West Senatorial District, the State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has alleged that 68,399 ballot papers to be used in election are missing. Chairman of the state arm of the party, Soji Adagunodo, who made the disclosure said the discrepancies in the number of ballot papers […]

Osun election: 68,399 ballot papers missing – PDP

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.