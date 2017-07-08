Osun election: APC, PDP chieftains confident of parties’ victory

Chieftains of the APC and PDP, the two leading parties contesting in the Osun West bye-election, have expressed confidence that their respective parties would win the election. Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) shortly after casting his vote at about 9 am at Ward 4, Unit 5, Gbongan Polling Unit, Ayedade Local Government Area, APC chieftain, Mr Ismaila Alagbada, said the party had left no stone unturned in ensuring its victory. “Our party had taken all necessary steps and our expectation is victory.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

