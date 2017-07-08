Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Osun election: APC, PDP chieftains confident of parties’ victory

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Chieftains of the APC and PDP, the two leading parties contesting in the  Osun West bye-election, have expressed  confidence that their respective parties would win the election. Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) shortly after casting his vote at about  9 am at Ward 4, Unit 5, Gbongan Polling Unit,  Ayedade Local Government Area, APC chieftain, Mr Ismaila Alagbada, said the party  had left no stone unturned in  ensuring its victory. “Our party had taken all necessary steps and our expectation is victory.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.