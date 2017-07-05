Osun mourns alleged ritual murder of UNIOSUN student Timilehin Sonibare

The Osun state government has mourned the alleged ritual killing of one of the students of the Osun State University, UNIOSUN, Oluwafemi Oluwatimilehin Shonibare, by suspected ritualists.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, State of Osun, Mr. Adelani Baderinwa, the Osun state government condemned the dastardly act and appealed to the protesting students in the state to keep calm as the security operatives have arrested those in connection with the crime.

The statement also said the government commiserates with both the family of the deceased student and the entire students of the varsity, wondering how fellow humans can be so callous as to terminate the life of a fellow human just for clandestine reasonl.

“The government of the state of Osun mourns the unfortunate killing of Timilehin Sonibare, a part 4 student of the Osun State University, UNIOSUN, by some heartless people in the society.

“The government commiserates with student’s populace in particular and the entire UNIOSUN community.

“Government also commiserates with the parents and family members of the deceased young man.

“We condemn in strong terms the wicked and conscience less manner in which the death of Timilehin was perpetrated. It is most callous, painful and disheartening that fellow humans could plan and execute the elimination of another for self aggrandisement . We note with sadness that it is one of the unfortunate degeneration of values in our society whereby people wants to be rich without work.

“Government feels the pain of Timilehin’s death the more in view of the fact that it came when UNIOSUN is celebrating its wining the world by the spectacular performance of one of its own in far away Ukraine.

“Government takes solace in the fact that the security agencies have gotten hold of some of those who committed the heinous crime.

“It is the determination of government to collaborate effectively with the security agents to see to it that the offenders are adequately punished.

“Government makes passionate appeal to the students populace to keep calm, peaceful while they rightfully mourn their colleague and allow the killers dealt with.

“May the soul of the deceased rest in peace.”

