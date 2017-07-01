Pages Navigation Menu

Osun on world stage as 50 Nigerian Students Steal Show at Ukrainian Varsity Graduation

Posted on Jul 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

…Produces Best Overall Medical Student with 95.6% score It was a day of joy for 50 medical students of the Osun State University and their parents at the weekend as they ended their medical studies at the V.N Karazin Kharkiv National University, Kharkiv, Ukraine. One of the new medical doctors, Miss Oyeleye Lateefah Abiola, was […]

