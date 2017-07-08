Osun PDP Candidate Casts Vote, Expresses Satisfaction With Turnout

By Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The accreditation and voting exercise for Osun West senatorial by-election election commenced peacefully with a large turn out of the electorates. At Ede, the country home of the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Otunba Ademola Adeleke, the atmosphere was peaceful as voters trooped out en mass. Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Adeleke voted at 8:34 am at ward 2,unit 9, Saagba Abogunde compound, Ede North.

Speaking on the election, the National Conscience Party agent, Abdulsalam Muheedeen Adewale, expressed satisfaction with the turnout of voters and their peaceful conduct at Alajue One, Ward 4, Unit 10, cottage junction area, Ede.

Details later…

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

