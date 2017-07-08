Osun Senatorial Poll: Voting materials, voters arrive polling booths

As people of Osun West Senatorial District of Osun state, go to poll in a bye election to elect replacement of late Senator Isiaka Adeleke, who died in April this year, early arrival of voting materials was recorded across polling stations in Aisu and Sekona, both in Ede South local government area.

Dispite early morning drizzling, many voters were seen in their number already on queue to vote, while few voters had already voted as at 8:15 am, when our correspondent visited the town.

Also in Ode Omu, a town in Ayedaade local government area, voting materials and voters arrived early, while security men were seen at strategic spots along Osogbo/Gbongan road.

Meanwhile, Akinlabi Olasunkanmi, former Minister for Youths Development in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Dotun Babayemi have lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the voting system adopted for the Osun West Senatorial Election.

The two politicians, who spoke with BusinessDay correspondent in Ode Omu and Gbongan respectively, said the system of voting that enables voting to be performed immediately after a voter is accredited, should be retained for future elections.

According to them, the system saves time and makes voting environment to be less clumsy.

Akinlabi also expressed satisfaction with the smooth and timely take off of the election, but said the final collation of the results across the Senatorial District should be monitored to guard against manipulation.

Expressing confidence about the successful outing for APC, Babayemi, said massive turnout of voters in Gbongan town was due to direct engagement with voters.

Bola Bamigbola, Osogbo

