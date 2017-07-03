Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Osun West: ACPP denies adoption of Adeleke as sole candidate

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Alliance of Collaborating Political Parties (ACPP) has denied the adoption of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s candidate, Mr. Ademola Adeleke, for the forthcoming Osun West Senatorial by-election by political parties in Osun State. Pastor Popoola Olatunji, the state chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), had during a radio programme on Rave 91.7 […]

Osun West: ACPP denies adoption of Adeleke as sole candidate

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.