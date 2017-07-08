Pages Navigation Menu

Osun West by-election: Accreditation, voting commence

Posted on Jul 8, 2017

Accreditation and voting have commenced simultaneously for the Osun-West senatorial by-election. At Alajue 1, ward 4, unit 10, Ede, the home town of the PDP flag bearer, Otunba Ademola Adeleke, voters have been on the queue as early as 7:am. Electoral process commenced earnestly at 8:am. The agent of National Conscience Party (NCP) at the […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

