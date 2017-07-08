Osun West by-election: Accreditation, voting commence

Accreditation and voting have commenced simultaneously for the Osun-West senatorial by-election. At Alajue 1, ward 4, unit 10, Ede, the home town of the PDP flag bearer, Otunba Ademola Adeleke, voters have been on the queue as early as 7:am. Electoral process commenced earnestly at 8:am. The agent of National Conscience Party (NCP) at the […]

Osun West by-election: Accreditation, voting commence

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

