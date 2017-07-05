Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Osun west by-election: Don’t be intimidated – Group tells electorate

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A non-governmental organization, Centre for Credible Election and Citizenship Awareness has advised voters in Osun West senatorial district to shun all forms of intimidation in the upcoming July 8 by-election. The call was made in Osogbo on Wednesday. The Director General of the centre, Dr Gabriel Nwambu called on voters in the election to shun […]

Osun west by-election: Don’t be intimidated – Group tells electorate

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.