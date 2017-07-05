Osun west by-election: Don’t be intimidated – Group tells electorate

A non-governmental organization, Centre for Credible Election and Citizenship Awareness has advised voters in Osun West senatorial district to shun all forms of intimidation in the upcoming July 8 by-election. The call was made in Osogbo on Wednesday. The Director General of the centre, Dr Gabriel Nwambu called on voters in the election to shun […]

Osun west by-election: Don't be intimidated – Group tells electorate

