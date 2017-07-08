Pages Navigation Menu

Osun-West by-election: I’m moved with voters’ enthusiasm, determination – Mudashir Hussain

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), in the Saturday’s by-election at Osun West senatorial district, Mr Mudashir Husein has expressed satisfaction with the level of enthusiasm and determination displayed by the voters. Husein, who exercised his franchise at ward 3, unit 1, Beulah Baptist School, Ejigbo around 9:30am opined that he has a […]

