Osun west by-election: July 8 is sacrosanct – INEC

INDEPENDENT National Electoral Commission, INEC, has debunked allegation by some political parties that the commission was trying to shift the date of Osun West senatorial district by-election as it affirmed July 8 for the election. Similarly, the commission has assured the public of free, fair and credible election, saying that it was fully prepared for […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

