Osun West By-Election: Mammoth crowd as Aregbesola leads APC in mega-rally

• Says “We withdrew ticket from Husain to rescue Adeleke from political humiliation, restore his dignity” Ejigbo, the ancient Osun city stood still on Monday afternoon as Governor Rauf Aregbesola led the campaign train of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the July 8 senatorial by-election, Senator Mudashir Husain in a mega-rally. Governor Aregbesola before a mammoth crowd said the ruling party withdrew Senate ticket from Senator Mudashir Husain in 2015 to rescue late Senator Isiaka Adeleke from political humiliation. Aregbesola, in honour of the memory of the late Senator Adeleke, asked the mammoth crowd to observe one minute of silence after which he prayed for the repose of the soul of the politician.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

