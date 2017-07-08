Pages Navigation Menu

Osun West by-election: Police arrest three suspected thugs

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in News

Police apprehended three suspected political thugs on Saturday, during the Osun West Senatorial by-election. They were arrested after they allegedly unleashed mayhem at Igbokiti Unit Ward 10 Polling Unit in Okinni, Egbedore Local Government Council Area of the State. The State Police Commissioner, Mr Fimihan Adeoye, confirmed the arrest to journalists in Osogbo. It was […]

