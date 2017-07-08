Osun West by-election: Police arrest three suspected thugs

Police apprehended three suspected political thugs on Saturday, during the Osun West Senatorial by-election. They were arrested after they allegedly unleashed mayhem at Igbokiti Unit Ward 10 Polling Unit in Okinni, Egbedore Local Government Council Area of the State. The State Police Commissioner, Mr Fimihan Adeoye, confirmed the arrest to journalists in Osogbo. It was […]

Osun West by-election: Police arrest three suspected thugs

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

