Osun West bye-election: Police arrest 3 suspected thugs

Three suspected political thugs were arrested during the Osun West Senatorial bye-election on Saturday.

The thugs were arrested after they allegedly unleashed mayhem at Igbokiti Unit Ward 10 Polling Unit in Okinni, Egbedore Local Government Council Area of the State, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The state Police Commissioner, Mr Fimihan Adeoye, confirmed the arrest to journalists in Osogbo.

It was gathered that the thugs, who invaded the polling unit with cutlasses, injured some voters and some adhoc electoral officers.

Many of the voters were said to have fled as the thugs stormed the polling unit.

The police, however, said three of the thugs were arrested and had been detained.

“It is true we arrested three suspected thugs in Egbedore and their case is currently under investigation,’’ Adeoye said.

He said that the police would not hesitate to deal ruthlessly with anybody who may want to thwart the electoral process irrespective of their status, religious or political affiliation.

“With our vigilance and commitment to ensuring peaceful conduct of the exercise, we are very happy that there is peace and there is no significant case.

“We will sustain the peace and ensure effective security till the end and even after the entire electoral process,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, collation of results has commenced at INEC’s office in Iwo while there was anxiety in the state as both PDP and APC supporters awaited the final results of the election. (NAN)

The post Osun West bye-election: Police arrest 3 suspected thugs appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

