Osun West bye-election: Police arrest 3 suspected thugs

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Three suspected political thugs were arrested during the Osun West Senatorial bye-election on Saturday.

The thugs were arrested after they allegedly unleashed   mayhem at Igbokiti Unit  Ward 10 Polling Unit in  Okinni, Egbedore Local Government Council Area of the State, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The state Police Commissioner, Mr Fimihan Adeoye, confirmed the arrest to journalists in Osogbo.

It was gathered that the thugs, who invaded the polling unit with cutlasses, injured  some voters and some adhoc electoral officers.

Many of the voters were said to have fled as the thugs  stormed the polling unit.

The police, however, said three of the thugs were arrested and had been detained.

“It is true we arrested three suspected thugs in Egbedore and their case is currently under investigation,’’ Adeoye  said.

He  said that the police would not hesitate to deal ruthlessly with anybody  who may want to thwart the electoral process  irrespective of  their status, religious  or political  affiliation.

“With our vigilance and commitment to ensuring  peaceful conduct of the exercise, we are very happy that there is peace and there is no significant case.

“We will sustain the peace and ensure effective security till the end and even after the entire electoral process,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, collation of results  has commenced  at INEC’s office in Iwo while there was anxiety in the state as both PDP and APC supporters awaited  the final results of the election. (NAN)

