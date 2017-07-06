OSUN WEST SHOWDOWN

Senator Mudashir Husain is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC for the July 8, Osun West Senatorial district. In this interview, Husain spoke on the controversies, his chances to win the election and other relevant political issues. Excerpts:

We will again trounce the reactionaries —Husain

YOUR opponent in the coming by-election, Ademola Adeleke of the PDP said the contest is between Governor Aregbesola and himself and not you. Could this be true, given the controversies over the death of his brother, the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke?

It is never a crime for a human being to elevate himself or seek relevance, and I would not make it a crime for Demola, based on his insinuations against the governor. Besides, I would not dignify the young man who is being spoon-fed by some renegades of our party who fell off like fallen angels that subscribed to evil machinations and using the death of his brother to exhibit opportunism.

Demola knows that he is not contesting against Aregbesola, and he is not also contesting against me, but rather his puppet masters who were rehabilitated by Governor Aregbesola politically and materially but chose to be ingrates are the ones contesting against me to prove a point. Fortunately, we know ourselves, and we know our strength, and I am cocksure, Demola’s puppeteers behind the curtain who are renegades of our party know that they are embarking on a failed experiment.

As touching the controversy trailing the death of our late Senator who I revered to the extent that I elected not to drag issues when the party asked me to drop my second term ticket for him as a mark of honour, because he was a former governor of our state, and a political leader in his own right, I would say that his death was very painful, but may we never be succeeded by our enemies through our brothers, because it confounds me how some people, because of political ambition would choose to dramatise the death of a great politician.

Allegation of poison

The controversy in the first place is needless because why would some human beings accuse Aregbesola of killing Adeleke, when it was a statement of fact that Aregbesola was in faraway China when Adeleke died, unless they want to attribute the capability of God to Aregbesola? Besides, why would allegation of poison come up in the first place, when it is a statement of fact that Adeleke attended social function of a party leader he loved? Or could he have attended the function of his enemy? But the renegades who we know chose to line their pockets from the blackmail are pushing Demola to contest so that they could continue to draw their easy money from the family. It is quite sympathetic. Let it be known that I have no issue with Demola contesting, and I have no issue against the “political almajiris”, because the young Adeleke has the constitutional right to contest as an adult and as a Nigerian; while the political almajiris deserve to eat from any pot, what I detest is blackmailing an innocent man, because he is the governor.

What are your chances in the election given the spirit of Adeleke that is being wagered by your opponent?

Look, Osun has a political tradition as well as dynamic electoral skew. Traditionally, Ife/Ijesa are Republicans, Osun central are liberal, while Osun West is a fortress of the progressives, but when Aregbesola came with his novel campaign and all-inclusive politics, the tradition collapsed for innovation of dynamism; the entire districts were returned to the fold of the progressives, and the senatorial West has not deviated from that line.

Besides, I am more experienced than my opponent. I have been elected to the House of Representatives twice and I was also in the Senate between 2011 and 2015 before stepping down for the late Senator Adeleke. I represented them well and brought projects to the constituency. Also, our party, under the leadership of Governor Aregbesola has performed well in the state and the evidence of development of Osun under him is there for all to see. My opponent is not there at all. He thinks that leadership is engaging in funny dance steps and hiding inside his late brother’s trousers. The people know he is a joker. I am therefore approaching the election with confidence that our people will choose experience, good governance and a track record of legislative service over a jester.

Is it true that Aregbesola imposed you on other aspirants?

Of course, I could not call that imposition, because the other aspirants were eminently qualified, just that our party has a unique tradition; that when our leaders met and took decision, it is considered to be a decision good for the party. Besides, any of the aspirant could have chosen to slug it out on the field if they so desire, but because our party leaders and members have discipline, they hearkened to the voice of the party, and I show my gratitude to them for that. How come Ejigbo, your hometown got all the political opportunities of the Osun West, don’t you think other towns and zones within the district may be angry?

Are you not shaken that the PDP factions have come together?

Shaken? No one is breaking sweat on it, because they were thrown out of power while they were together and apparently solid. So, is it now that they came together based on deception and pathological hatred for Aregbesola that they can win election? I sympathize with them, because those who are pushing them benefitted largely from Aregbesola’s benevolence and industry, and the only way to repay him is to work for his pull down.

Unfortunately, Aregbesola has not lost his political steam from the people on the street, except very few elites who wanted to share the collective resources but were denied.

