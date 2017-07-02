Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Osun Bye-Election : CNPP endorses Ademola Adeleke, warns against postponement – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

Osun Bye-Election : CNPP endorses Ademola Adeleke, warns against postponement
Pulse Nigeria
Secretary of the conference in the state, Mr Gbade Adelakun, made this known at a news briefing on Sunday in Ede in Osun. Published: 6 minutes ago; Pulse News Agency Local By NAN. Print; eMail · Ademola Adeleke play. Ademola Adeleke. (The Breaking …
Osun Bye-election: CNPP endorses Adeleke, warns against postponementVanguard
Osun Bye-Election: CNPP Endorses Adeleke, Warns INEC Against PostponementCHANNELS TELEVISION
Osun bye-election: PDP, other parties vow to resist alleged postponement by INECNIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
Naija247news –Daily Post Nigeria –BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog) –THISDAY Newspapers
all 19 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.