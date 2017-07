#OsunWestDecides: APC, PDP Tussle For Control Of Osun West Senatorial District

Accreditation and voting in Osun West senatorial district have commenced today on a peaceful note, as voters will choose their representative at the red chamber of the National Assembly after the former occupant, Isiaka Adeleke, died in a controversial circumstance in April.

Report of the election across the 10 concerned local governments reveal that the exercise was being conducted in an orderly and peaceful manner.

The poll is a direct contest between the Peoples Democratic Party’s Ademola Adeleke, who is the younger brother of the late senator, and Mudashiru Hussein of the APC.

Although nine other political parties are also involved in the election.

In Ede South and North Local Government Areas, INEC ad hoc staff arrived before 8 am while the process commenced on schedule.

The National Conscience Party (NCP) agent at Alajue 1, Ward 4, Unit 10, Mr Abdullai Adewale, commended INEC for arriving at the polling unit on time.

Adewale said the process had been peaceful and smooth. ” For now, the process is free and fair and I hope it will continue till the end of the day.”

At Abogunde Unit 9, Ward 2 in Ede North Local Government Area, where the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Ademola Adeleke, voted at 8.34 am, accreditation and voting also commenced on a peaceful note.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) agent at the polling unit, Murano Taofeek, who speaking, said the electoral process was free and fair.

The PDP agent, Bikenny Akanji, also described the process as smooth. NAN also reports that the turn out of the electorate was impressive in some of the polling units visited.

Voters in Odeomu, Ayedade Local Government, also turned out for accreditation and voting. At Polling unit 16, Ward five, the INEC presiding officer, Ms Precious Agbor, said the card reader machines were working well.

Agbor said the electoral process was going on smoothly, adding that no incident of violence had been recorded.

The agent of the APC, Isa Jimoh, and his PDP counterpart, Muhamed Abdulmaleek, confirmed that the process had been smooth.

Two police officers and one NSCDC officer were seen some metres away monitoring the exercise. Security was also beefed up on major roads in the affected local government areas where the election was taking place.

The election did not affect Osogbo, the state capital, and shops as well as markets were open for business activities.

The post #OsunWestDecides: APC, PDP Tussle For Control Of Osun West Senatorial District appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest