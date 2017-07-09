Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

#OsunWestDecides: APC Suffers Defeat as Adeleke Beats Aregbesola’s Candidate

Posted on Jul 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Osun West Senatorial District by-election, Ademola Adeleke, on Saturday defeated  the All Progressives Congress, APC candidate, Senator Mudashiru Hussain, with total votes of  97, 480. Adeleke won nine out of the 10 local government areas.

Hussain, who was Governor Rauf Aregbesola’s anointed candidate got 66,116 votes.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Rauf Aregbesola, governor of the state, had led the campaign of Hussain, touring all the local government areas with him.

Announcing the result of the election in Iwo, Baritor Kpagih, INEC residential electoral commissioner for the election, said Adeleke won nine out of the 10 local government areas where the election held.

He consequently returned the PDP candidate as senator to complete the tenure of Isiaka, his elder brother who died on April 23.

He gave the breakdown of the election result as follows:

LG PARTY NUMBER OF VOTES
Aiyedaade APC 7,179
PDP 9,091
Egbedore  APC 4,768
PDP 7,142
Ejigbo APC 12,226
PDP 9,723
Aiyediire APC 5,360
PDP 5,789
Olaoluwa APC 5,316
PDP 5,618
Iwo APC 12,205
PDP 12,547
Irewole APC 8,953
PDP 9,094
Ede North APC 2,784
PDP 18,559
Ede South APC 2,096
PDP 13,406
Isokan APC 5,227
PDP 6,539
Total APC 66,116
PDP 97,480

 

 

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post #OsunWestDecides: APC Suffers Defeat as Adeleke Beats Aregbesola’s Candidate appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.