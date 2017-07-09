#OsunWestDecides: APC Suffers Defeat as Adeleke Beats Aregbesola’s Candidate
The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Osun West Senatorial District by-election, Ademola Adeleke, on Saturday defeated the All Progressives Congress, APC candidate, Senator Mudashiru Hussain, with total votes of 97, 480. Adeleke won nine out of the 10 local government areas.
Hussain, who was Governor Rauf Aregbesola’s anointed candidate got 66,116 votes.
Rauf Aregbesola, governor of the state, had led the campaign of Hussain, touring all the local government areas with him.
Announcing the result of the election in Iwo, Baritor Kpagih, INEC residential electoral commissioner for the election, said Adeleke won nine out of the 10 local government areas where the election held.
He consequently returned the PDP candidate as senator to complete the tenure of Isiaka, his elder brother who died on April 23.
He gave the breakdown of the election result as follows:
|LG
|PARTY
|NUMBER OF VOTES
|Aiyedaade
|APC
|7,179
|PDP
|9,091
|Egbedore
|APC
|4,768
|PDP
|7,142
|Ejigbo
|APC
|12,226
|PDP
|9,723
|Aiyediire
|APC
|5,360
|PDP
|5,789
|Olaoluwa
|APC
|5,316
|PDP
|5,618
|Iwo
|APC
|12,205
|PDP
|12,547
|Irewole
|APC
|8,953
|PDP
|9,094
|Ede North
|APC
|2,784
|PDP
|18,559
|Ede South
|APC
|2,096
|PDP
|13,406
|Isokan
|APC
|5,227
|PDP
|6,539
|Total
|APC
|66,116
|PDP
|97,480
