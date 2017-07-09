#OsunWestDecides: APC Suffers Defeat as Adeleke Beats Aregbesola’s Candidate

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Osun West Senatorial District by-election, Ademola Adeleke, on Saturday defeated the All Progressives Congress, APC candidate, Senator Mudashiru Hussain, with total votes of 97, 480. Adeleke won nine out of the 10 local government areas.

Hussain, who was Governor Rauf Aregbesola’s anointed candidate got 66,116 votes.

Rauf Aregbesola, governor of the state, had led the campaign of Hussain, touring all the local government areas with him.

Announcing the result of the election in Iwo, Baritor Kpagih, INEC residential electoral commissioner for the election, said Adeleke won nine out of the 10 local government areas where the election held.

He consequently returned the PDP candidate as senator to complete the tenure of Isiaka, his elder brother who died on April 23.

He gave the breakdown of the election result as follows:

LG PARTY NUMBER OF VOTES Aiyedaade APC 7,179 PDP 9,091 Egbedore APC 4,768 PDP 7,142 Ejigbo APC 12,226 PDP 9,723 Aiyediire APC 5,360 PDP 5,789 Olaoluwa APC 5,316 PDP 5,618 Iwo APC 12,205 PDP 12,547 Irewole APC 8,953 PDP 9,094 Ede North APC 2,784 PDP 18,559 Ede South APC 2,096 PDP 13,406 Isokan APC 5,227 PDP 6,539 Total APC 66,116 PDP 97,480

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post #OsunWestDecides: APC Suffers Defeat as Adeleke Beats Aregbesola’s Candidate appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

