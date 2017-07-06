Our former ministers destroyed Nigeria – PDP Chairman

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Modu Sheriff, has accused former ministers of the party of running Nigeria aground. The National Chairman of the party, who spoke on behalf of the party in Abuja on Tuesday, also called on the former ministers to tell Nigerians the source of their wealth. Sheriff said that …

The post Our former ministers destroyed Nigeria – PDP Chairman appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

