Our former ministers destroyed Nigeria – PDP Chairman

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Modu Sheriff, has accused former ministers of the party of running Nigeria aground. The National Chairman of the party, who spoke on behalf of the party in Abuja on Tuesday, also called on the former ministers to tell Nigerians the source of their wealth. Sheriff said that …

