Our people don’t want another Americanah — Obiogbolu

By Onozuore Dania

Dr. Alex Obiogbolu, the first aspirant to have emerged on the platform of the PDP has said that the people of the state have made up their minds that they do not want another Americanah in the Government House.

In an apparent reference to the incumbent governor, Dr. Willie Obiano, who came in from the United States, Obigobolu told Vanguard that his observation so far in the campaign is that the people of the state also want a thoroughbred politician who will be able to manage the power dynamics in the state as the next chief executive.

Dr. Obiogbolu, a medical doctor turned businessman and politician has played his politics in Anambra State since he left medical school in the eighties. “Our people are telling us that they don’t want another Americanah as governor, they have had one and they are not satisfied with it. So anyone with roots in America is not welcome,”Obiogbolu told Vanguard.

His main rival in the PDP is Oseleka Obaze, who until his appointment in the Peter Obi administration was based in the United States.

