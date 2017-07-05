Our TCCF certification, pride to Nigeria, Africa — Coker – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Our TCCF certification, pride to Nigeria, Africa — Coker
Vanguard
Talking to the Managing Director of Rack Centre, Mr. Ayotunde Coker, on any issue relating to technology, particularly on data centre, is more or less pushing him to his comfort zone. At the end of the day, it will turn out to be a lecture offered free …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!