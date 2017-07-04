Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Our VAT plan for domestic airlines, by FIRS – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Our VAT plan for domestic airlines, by FIRS
The Nation Newspaper
The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has opened a payment window to assist domestic carriers meet their Value Added Tax (VAT) remittance obligations, its Chairman, Babatunde Fowler, has said. He made this known during a meeting with a …
Aviation expert faults demand by Nigerian airlines for tax reliefPremium Times

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.