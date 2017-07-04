Our VAT plan for domestic airlines, by FIRS – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Our VAT plan for domestic airlines, by FIRS
The Nation Newspaper
The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has opened a payment window to assist domestic carriers meet their Value Added Tax (VAT) remittance obligations, its Chairman, Babatunde Fowler, has said. He made this known during a meeting with a …
Aviation expert faults demand by Nigerian airlines for tax relief
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!