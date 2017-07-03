Over 100 Suspected Members Of Badoo Arrested As Security Operatives Comb Ikorodu

Security officials in Lagos have arrested 100 suspected members of the ritual cult group, Badoo, who have been terrorising residents of the state especially in the Ikorodu region.

It was gathered that the 100 suspects were arrested in a joint operation carried out by officials of the Lagos State Police Command, Rapid Response Squad, RRS; Odua People’s Congress; as well as local vigilantes including Onyabo in Ikorodu on Saturday.

As at Sunday morning, it is understood that the number of arrested suspects had risen to 100.

It was learnt that the security operatives, while embarking on the operation in the early hours of Saturday, combed the suspected hideouts of the members of the gang from street to street in Ikorodu.

The combined security team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, Lagos Police Command, Imohimi Edgal, and the RRS Commander, Olatunji Disu, combed black spots and suspected areas like Ikorodu, Ibeshe, Ita Maja, Ijede, Ipakodo and other areas, arresting about 100 suspects for questioning.

The exercise was a follow-up to a meeting which the National Coordinator of Odua Peoples’ Congress, Gani Adams, and Onyabo leaders held with security chiefs in the state last Friday.

Confirming the operation, the Public Relations Officer of Lagos State Police Command, Olarinde Famous–Cole, said about 40 police and RRS vehicles were used for the operation.

The PRO said: “We can confirm the arrest of 100 suspected members of the dreaded cult group, Badoo and they are helping with ongoing investigation into the activities of the gang.”

Mr. Famous-Cole, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, also cautioned residents to desist from carrying out jungle justice on suspected members of the gang, as government would leave no stone unturned to bring the perpetrators of any dastardly act to justice.

“Government is on top of the situation and we like to use this medium to caution the people to desist from jungle justice. “We also like to assure residents that they are free to go about their normal activities without let or hindrance, as the police and other security agencies in the State are poised to make the State uncomfortable and hot for criminal elements to perpetrate their nefarious activities,” he added.

In recent times, the members of the cult have been fingered in violent killings in Ikorodu axis, a development which had prompted some suspected members of the group to be lynched through mob action.

Popularly known as a ritual cult group, Badoo employs a new method of ritual killings in which the victims’ heads are smashed with grinding stone and their blood collected for rituals.

