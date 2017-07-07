Over 1000 Bakassi indigenes evicted from Cameroon

Over 1000 Bakassi indigenes have been allegedly evicted from Cameroon to Nigeria following a new tax regime reportedly introduced by the Cameroonian authorities. The victims, who reside in Abana, headquarters of the former Bakassi Local Government Area that was ceeded to Cameroon, are said to have started arriving Ikang in Cross River State and Mbo […]

