Over 150 killed in Cross River communal clash

The Director General of Cross River State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Mr. John Inaku has said that over 150 people have been killed during a communal clash between the people of Wanikade and Wanihem communities in Yala LGA of Cross River State. Mr. Inaku, who was speaking with DAILY POST on phone on Monday lamented […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

