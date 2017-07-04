Oyinlola-led NGF to provide standard golf course in 6 zones, says scribe

Lagos – The newly elected board of the Nigeria Golf Federation (NGF) with ex-Osun Gov. Olagunsoye Oyinlola, as president will provide golf driving range in the six geo-political zones of the country to popularise the sport, an official has said.

A driving range is an area where golfers can practice their golf swing.

NGF’s Director of Competition and Secretary, Emma Ekong, in Lagos on Tuesday that the Oyinlola-led board would also give priority attention to the grassroots development of golf.

She said, Oyinlola, an amateur golfer, would bring the much-needed innovation and direction to bear on golf and also ensure a participatory management.

“The former governor plans to have a standard golf driving range in each of the six geo-political zones in the country where everyone will go and enjoy golf.

“We want to start with the six regions where the president will meet all the governors requesting for a site after which we will spread the tentacles to the states.

“We want golf presence in all the states in Nigeria; so, he will be taking his campaign to the states. We want to create awareness for grassroots development of golf in all the states.

“The gospel of the sport will be spread through the grassroots,’’ she said.

Ekong also unfolded plans by the new board to embark on wide consultations and all-encompassing competitions.

“The president has also spoken of his desire to restore the `President’s Cup’ in the country; the championships will be an open one for all the golfers.

“He has done that before as a former president of the federation and he wants to bring it back.

“He has a well-thought out plan to have a good grassroots programme that will involve all. He is a thorough-bred golfer who knows his onions and he is ready to move golf to the next level.

“The president’s cup will be one of the cardinal programmes of his administration,” said Ekong.

Ekong indicated that a golf summit would soon be convened for stakeholders to chart a new course for the game.

“The summit is expected to have in attendance all the state chairmen, the captains of the various clubs and other stakeholders.”

On why Oyinlola was elected unopposed, Ekong said he was honoured with the election because of his past records, pedigree and achievements as an NGF president .

“Oyinlola belongs to virtually all the golf clubs in Nigeria and he also supports them as well.

“Golf federation election was very peaceful because of his personality. Prior to the election, we had about four candidates jostling for the post, but they all withdrew for him,’’ she said.

Oyinlola was elected unopposed in Abuja on June 13.

