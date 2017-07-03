Oyo 2019: I’ll take over from Ajimobi —Shittu

By Adeola Badaru

IBADAN—THE race for the next occupier of the Agodi Government House in Oyo State is getting tougher, as the Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, has reaffirmed his commitment to take over from the incumbent Governor Abiola Ajimobi as the next governor of the state in 2019.

The minister dropped the hint, weekend, while featuring on a private radio programme in the state capital, monitored by Vanguard, where he said, other gubernatorial aspirants in the All Progressives Congress in the state would join him in winning the election.

Shittu, who was a former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in the state, opined that his political maturity and experience would make other aspirants to work for him to become the next governor of the state.

“I am not afraid of other aspirants. I have the experience, I have been in politics since I was a student and I have been serving the government too. So I have what others do not have and I am sure those things will work for me,” he boasted.

The minister did not overlook the incumbent Governor Ajimobi, but lauded his developmental strides in the state, saying that in fairness the governor has done well.

Apart from Gen. Jemibewon, Ajimobi recorded tremendous success in terms of infrastructural development and in other sectors.

“But despite that, I will succeed him and do better to take the state to greater heights. I have programmes and plans that will enhance agricultural development, education, health and other sectors in the state and by the grace of God, my administration will change Oyo State for the better,” he averred.

While delving into the issue of Oke-Ogun, Barr. Shittu pointed out that since the region could be producing deputy governors for the state, the region should be allowed to produce the next governor as well.

He disclosed that the support expressed by Governor Ajimobi for Oke-Ogun to produce the next governor, was in appreciation of the support accorded him in the last election by voting for him massively by people of the region due to the love they have for the party and President Muhamadu Buhari, adding that, that was why the governor was assuring his support.

