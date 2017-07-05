Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Oyo commissioner, Muda Ganiyu resigns – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Oyo commissioner, Muda Ganiyu resigns
Daily Post Nigeria
The Oyo State Commissioner for Special Duties, Mr. Mudashiru Abdulganiyu has resigned from Governor Abiola Ajimobi's government. He made the announcement Tuesday afternoon through his personal facebook page 'Muda Ganiyu'. Mudashiru, a media …
Ajimobi sacks Special duties commissioner barely one year in officeTheNewsGuru
Ajimobi sacks special duties commissionerThe Punch

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.