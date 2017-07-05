Pages Navigation Menu

Oyo commissioner, Muda Ganiyu resigns

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Politics

The Oyo State Commissioner for Special Duties, Mr. Mudashiru Abdulganiyu has resigned from Governor Abiola Ajimobi’s government. He made the announcement Tuesday afternoon through his personal facebook page ‘Muda Ganiyu’. Mudashiru, a media expert and Chief Executive Officer of Emgee Publishing Limited Ibadan, who assumed office on June 17, 2016 announced that he was leaving […]

