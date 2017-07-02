Pages Navigation Menu

Oyo govt. urges residents to expose criminals

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

Oyo State Government, has urged residents of the state to expose suspected criminals around them to complement and sustain government’s efforts at protecting lives and properties. Mr Femi Oyedipe, Executive Secretary, Oyo State Security Trust Fund (OYSTFF), made the plea while addressing newsmen in Ibadan on Sunday. Oyedipe said that the government in conjunction with the security agencies in the state are synergising to arrest pockets of armed robbery incidents in some areas.

