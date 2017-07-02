Oyo state government urges residents to expose criminals around them

Oyo State Government, has urged residents of the state to expose suspected criminals around them to complement and sustain government’s efforts at protecting lives and properties.

Mr Femi Oyedipe, Executive Secretary, Oyo State Security Trust Fund (OYSTFF), made the plea while addressing newsmen in Ibadan on Sunday.

Oyedipe said that the government in conjunction with the security agencies in the state are synergising to arrest pockets of armed robbery incidents in some areas.

“The government and security agencies cannot do the task of protecting our community alone. We need the support of the people of the state.

“We cannot be in all the nooks and crannies of Oyo State at the same time; this is why we need the support of our people.

“We want them to collaborate with us to expose criminals in their domains and we guarantee the protection of their identities as we have been doing,” he said

Oyedipe called on the residents to take advantage of the control and emergency numbers regularly released by the police for feedback.

He said that the security trust fund would soon release to the public details of the communication room being set up to complement the control room of the police.

The OYSSTF scribe assured that the identity of informants would be protected.

He warned that the government and security agencies would not treat with kid gloves misinformation that would hinder dispensation of justice.

He disclosed that the repositioned state’s crime-fighting outfit ‘Operation Burst,’ would soon be launched.

He said that the collaborative efforts of the security agencies and stakeholders had given the state orderly and peaceful environment in the last 6 years.

“Governor Abiola Ajimobi’s name is synonymous with peace and he has been able to bar brigandage and thuggery from the state.

“We still have pockets of crimes which we are working round the clock to curtail. That is why we must involve communities in security and policing efforts.

“We know it looks unachievable to have 100 per cent crime free society, but we are doing everything humanly possible to achieve this goal.

“We will not relent in our security measures which have positioned the state as a safe haven for investors and at the same time support the industrial revolution going on in the state,” Oyedipe said.

He assured that OYSSTF would continue to support security agencies in the state to ensure peace and tranquillity through the provision of patrol vehicles, Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) and other security equipment.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

