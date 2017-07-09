Pages Navigation Menu

Oyo to Commit 5bn to education, receives 70,000 books

Posted on Jul 9, 2017

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan The Oyo State Government at the weekend disclosed that about N5bn will be expended to repair the dilapidating structures in primary and secondary schools in the state. Similarly, the state government has received 70,000 books covering different subject areas such as Mathematics, English, English literature, Physics, Biology, Economics, Algebra, Chemistry among others from a non-government and non-profit organization based in United States, Jewels of Africa. The state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology Professor Adeniyi Olowofela, who made the disclosure during a meeting with the state chapter’s leaders and representatives of the Nigerian Union of Teachers, NUT, Association of Primary School Head Teachers of Nigeria, AOPSHON, and All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools, ANCOPSS, explained that N3b counterpart funding will be spent on primary education, while N1.

