Oyo to spend N5b to revive schools

The Oyo State government has disclosed that about N5 billion will be expended to repair dilapidating structures in both primary and secondary schools in the state. Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology Professor Adeniyi Olowofela made this disclosure at the weekend during a meeting with the state leaders and representatives of the Nigerian Union of […]

