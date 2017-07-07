Ozil anxious to play with “ice-cold” Lacazette

Arsenal playmaker, Mesut Ozil, has admitted he cannot wait to play alongside his new team-mate, Alexandre Lacazette. Lacazette overtook Ozil as the Gunners’ most expensive player in a deal worth up to £52 million and the German is itching to link up with the former Lyon striker. “I’m really looking forward to it,” Ozil told […]

Ozil anxious to play with “ice-cold” Lacazette

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

