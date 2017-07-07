Ozil Backs Lacazette To Star For Arsenal

Ozil believes new Arsenal player, Alexandre Lacazette will become a star for the club and is itching to work with him.

The France international completed his move from Lyon to the Emirates this week, for a fee believed to be worth £46 million.

Lacazette scored 28 goals in 30 Ligue 1 appearances for Lyon and brings that firepower to Arsenal.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” he told Arsenal’s official website. “He’s a very good striker who has scored many goals in Ligue 1, not just this season but in previous seasons, too. We’re really happy to have such a class striker here with us.

“From what I’ve heard, he’s meant to be very good, always hungry for goals and ice-cold when he gets into a scoring position. My friends who follow the French league know him well and have told me that I’ll definitely have fun with him on the pitch.

“I hope that he’ll be able to take us further with his goals. I’m sure he’s happy to be here and to be able to play with us, and we’re pleased to be able to assist him and help him to score as many goals as possible.”

