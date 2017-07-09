Pair jailed over attempted £10.2m tax credits scam – Bradford Telegraph and Argus
|
Bradford Telegraph and Argus
|
Pair jailed over attempted £10.2m tax credits scam
Bradford Telegraph and Argus
Two members of an organised crime group, who attempted to claim £10.2 million in tax credits using stolen identities of public sector employees, have been jailed for a total of eight years and nine months. IT support worker Kayode Sanni, 38, was living …
