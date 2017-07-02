Pages Navigation Menu

Pakistan trains 450 Nigerian soldiers on counter terrorism – Envoy

Posted on Jul 2, 2017

Pakistan said on Sunday it had trained 450 Nigerian Soldiers in counter terrorism to help Nigeria overcome insurgency in the country. This was announced in Abuja by the Charge De Affairs, Pakistan High Commission, Mr. Asim Khan, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

