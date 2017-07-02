Pakistan trains 450 Nigerian soldiers on counter terrorism – Envoy

Pakistan said on Sunday it had trained 450 Nigerian Soldiers in counter terrorism to help Nigeria overcome insurgency in the country. This was announced in Abuja by the Charge De Affairs, Pakistan High Commission, Mr. Asim Khan, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

