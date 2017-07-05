Paris Cub refund: How Yari built hotel with N500m, $500,000 – EFCC

The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered an interim forfeiture of the sums of N500m and $500,000 allegedly looted from the Paris Club refunds by Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari. They were said to have been recovered from two firms, First Generation Mortgage Bank Limited, and Gosh Projects Limited. The Economic and Financial Crimes […]

Paris Cub refund: How Yari built hotel with N500m, $500,000 – EFCC

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

