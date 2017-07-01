Participants rate Africa Armwrestling championship high

Some participants at the just-concluded 8th Africa Armwrestling Championships on Saturday commended the Nigeria Armwrestling Federation (NAF) for staging a hitch-free competition.

The championships, which commenced on June 28 ended Saturday at the Teslim Blogun, Stadium in Lagos.

Hullih Inousja, a Camroonian, who won silver In the men’s 90kg category, said that the tournament was well coordinated and organised by the host.

“From the beginning to the end everything went smooghly and I am impressed because this is my first time in Nigeria.

“Nigerians are very friendly in spite of the language barrier because I dont understand english, ” he said.

Alberta Ampomah, a Ghanian athlete who won gold in the women 80kg category, said she was impressed with the facilities put in place for the event

Ampomah said that though there were some delay in the timing, she noted that the championships was a huge success.

“The facility is very good and everything went smoothly, I must commend the host, ” she said .

Olubode Fayowole, a gold medalist in the 60kg men’s category, said competition was an eye opener for him, having competed with athletes from other countries.

“This is the first time I will be representing the country in a competition and it is a good exposure for me.

“If we can attend more continental competitions like this, it will help us to improve in the sport and I must commend the federation for their effort, ” he said.

Also, Assumpta Egbuta, who won silver medal in the women 80kg category, said hosting the competition was a plus for the growth of the sport and the country.

Egbuta, who is also a sergeant in the Nigeria Police Force, urged more people to embrace the sport.

Cameroon, Ghana, Mali, Eygpt and the host Nigeria participated in the championship.

