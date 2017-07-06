Pages Navigation Menu

Pastor elected president of Vanuatu

The Punch

Pastor elected president of Vanuatu
The Punch
Vanuatu elected a pastor as its new president Thursday as the tiny pacific nation eyes continued “moral leadership” following the sudden death of its former head of state last month, local media said. Tallis Obed Moses, a Presbyterian and clergyman
