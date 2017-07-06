Pages Navigation Menu

Pastor impregnates church member, forces her to have an abortion…dumps her

Posted on Jul 6, 2017

A Rhema Ministries pastor in Chinhoyi, Zimbabwe is at odds with his lover after he allegedly engaged a doctor to terminate her six-week old pregnancy on grounds that he was not ready to marry. Pastor Jonah Marecha is alleged to have impregnated one of his congregants only identified as Hannah and secretly approached gynecologist, Ashton […]

