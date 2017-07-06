Patience Jonathan alleges harassment, seeks Reps intervention

Nigeria’s former First Lady, Mrs Patience Jonathan, on Thursday alleged harassment of her family by security agencies and sought House of Representatives intervention.

In a petition to the Lower Chamber, Jonathan urged the Federal Government to call the agencies to order.

The petition was presented at the House’s plenary by the lawmaker representing Okrika Constituency of Rivers, Rep. Bright Tamuno.

Presenting the document, Tamuno urged the house to wade into the matter in consideration of the sacrifices her husband, former President Goodluck Jonathan, for the country.

According to him, no former first lady has been harassed like this before, and in view of the sacrifices that her husband has made for the country, the house should consider and call the security agencies to order.

In the petition, Jonathan alleged that the harassment was being orchestrated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and other agencies of the Federal Government.

The Speaker, Mr Yakubu Dogara, referred the petition to the Committee on Public Petitions for further legislative action.

The former first lady had petitioned the House on a similar in December, 2016.

