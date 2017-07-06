Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Patience Jonathan Petitions Reps Over Alleged Harassment – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

Patience Jonathan Petitions Reps Over Alleged Harassment
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Patience Jonathan, Court, EFCC The wife of former President of Nigeria, Patience Jonathan, has written a petition to the House of Representatives over what she described as persistent personal attack and harassment by some agencies of the Federal …
Again, Patience Jonathan petitions National AssemblyDaily Post Nigeria
BREAKING: Ex-first lady Patience Jonathan petitions National AssemblyNAIJ.COM
Patience Jonathan seeks Reps help against EFCC, othersThe News
Nigerian Bulletin –YNaija –The Whistler –Nigeria Today
all 10 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.