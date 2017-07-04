Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Patience Jonathan withdraws case against EFCC, fined N500,000

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, yesterday struck out a suit by former First Lady, Mrs Patience Jonathan, against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC. It will be recalled that the former First lady, Mrs Jonathan had filed the suit against the anti-graft agency asking the court for the ‎“Enforcement […]

Patience Jonathan withdraws case against EFCC, fined N500,000

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.