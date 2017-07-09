Pages Navigation Menu

Paul Okoye Of Psquare Welcomes Twins

Posted on Jul 9, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Paul Okoye, a member of the Nigerian music group, Psquare, has become a father of three. The singer along with his wife, Anita welcomed their twins, a boy and girl recently. The twins were delivered in a hospital in Atlanta. See photos shared to announce the arrival of their babies below:

