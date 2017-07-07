Pay me £400k-a-week or… – Sanchez

Pages Navigation Menu

ARSENAL could reportedly be forced into seeing Alexis Sanchez leave, as the Chilean is making some staggering wage demands as he chases £400,000-a-week. Supporters were in jubilant mood on Wednesday after the club-record signing of Alexandre Lacazette was confirmed by Arsenal as they bring in a real marquee addition. However, fast forward a day, and […]

