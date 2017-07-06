Pay pensioners fully, 40 percent payment illegal – Court orders Okorocha

The National Industrial Court Owerri judicial division ​on Wednesday declared the 40 percent payment to Imo Pensioners by the Imo State government illegal and unconstitutional​. The court issued an order of perpetual injunction restraining the government and her agents from further slashing of pensions due the state pensioners. The Presiding Judge, Olufunke Anuwe gave the […]

Pay pensioners fully, 40 percent payment illegal – Court orders Okorocha

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

