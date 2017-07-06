Pages Navigation Menu

Pay pensioners fully, 40 percent payment illegal – Court orders Okorocha

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The National Industrial Court Owerri judicial division ​on Wednesday declared the 40 percent payment to Imo Pensioners by the Imo State government illegal and unconstitutional​. The court issued an order of perpetual injunction restraining the government and her agents from further slashing of pensions due the state pensioners. The Presiding Judge, Olufunke Anuwe gave the […]

