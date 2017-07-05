PBOC Opens a Digital Currency Research Institute Near Beijing

Cryptocurrency enthusiasts are aware of the PBoC’s interest in digital currencies. The institution has intervened in Bitcoin affairs on multiple occasions. It now appears the PBoC Digital Currency Research Institute is up and running. The facility is located near Deshengmen, Beijing. It is quite interesting to see a bank officially acknowledge digital currency research. The … Continue reading PBOC Opens a Digital Currency Research Institute Near Beijing

The post PBOC Opens a Digital Currency Research Institute Near Beijing appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

