PDP candidate Adeleke wins Osun West Senatorial Bye-election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have declared Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party winner of the Osun West Senatorial bye election held on Saturday.

The chief returning officer Professor Olaide Lawal of Oye Ekiti University said Adeleke PDP polled 97,480 votes, while Mudashiru Hussain of the All Progressives Congress polled 66,116 votes.

The official result showed the PDP candidate winning by large margin in the two local councils in his Ede home town, while only losing in Ejigbo LG, the base of his opponent, Hussain.

Adeleke also won in the remaining seven local councils including Isokan, Ayedaade and Egbemode.

Here are the results of seven out of 10 local councils where voting was held on Saturday in the election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission:

LGA APC PDP

AIYEDIRE 5360. 5789

EDE NORTH 2784. 18,559

EDE SOUTH 2096. 13,476

EJIGBO 12,229. 9,723

IREWOLE. 8952. 9,096

IWO 12,205. 12,547

OLA-OLUWA 5,316. 5618

The seat became vacant following the death on 23 April of Adeleke’s brother, Isiaka, a member of the APC.

