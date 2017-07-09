Pages Navigation Menu

PDP candidate Adeleke wins Osun West Senatorial Bye-election

The Independent National Electoral Commission  (INEC)  have declared Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party winner of the Osun West Senatorial bye election held on Saturday.

The chief returning officer Professor Olaide Lawal of Oye Ekiti University said Adeleke PDP polled 97,480 votes, while Mudashiru Hussain of the All Progressives Congress polled 66,116 votes.

The official result showed the PDP candidate winning by large margin in the two local councils in his Ede home town, while only losing in Ejigbo LG, the base of his opponent, Hussain.

Adeleke also won in the remaining seven local councils including Isokan, Ayedaade and Egbemode.

Here are the results of seven out of 10 local councils where voting was held on Saturday in the election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission:

LGA                                                 APC                                         PDP
AIYEDIRE                                     5360.                                      5789
EDE NORTH                                 2784.                                      18,559
EDE SOUTH                                2096.                                      13,476
EJIGBO                                         12,229.                                    9,723
IREWOLE.                                     8952.                                       9,096
IWO                                               12,205.                                    12,547
OLA-OLUWA                               5,316.                                       5618

The seat became vacant following the death on 23 April of Adeleke’s brother, Isiaka, a member of the APC.

