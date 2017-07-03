PDP condoles Suntai family, people of Taraba State

SENATOR Ahmed Makarfi’s led National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday extended its condolences to the Governor of Taraba State, Darius Ishaku, the people of the State and the family of Governor Danbaba Suntai over his demise few days ago. In a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP […]

